‘Scoop’ bags best series, best lead actress for Karishma Tanna at Busan Film Fest

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who received a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming series ‘Scoop’, has bagged the coveted ‘Best Lead Actress’ award for her work in ‘Scoop’ at the prestigious Busan Film Festival 2023.

She was nominated in two categories at the festival. She also picked the trophy for ‘Best Series’ for ‘Scoop’ at the Busan Film Festival.

The Busan Film Festival, one of Asia’s most celebrated cinematic events. On the red carpet of the film fest, the actress exuded elegance and cultural pride by adorning a Saree, symbolising her Indian roots.

In response to her win, Karishma Tanna shared her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating: “I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in ‘Scoop.’ This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future.”

‘Scoop’, which is available to stream on Netflix, seamlessly weaves the intrigue of Mumbai’s crime underbelly with exceptional direction, breathtaking cinematography, and a stellar cast.

The show is based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’. It follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

–IANS

aa/dan