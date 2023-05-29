scorecardresearch
Second 'Adipurush' track 'Ram Sita Ram' is high on emotions

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) After ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ have unveiled ‘Ram Sita Ram’, or The Soul of Adipurush, song featuring lead stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

The T-Series official handle released the single on social media, and it said: “The soul of Adipurush, Ram Siya Ram #RamSiyaRam full song out now — #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June.”

Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed and crooned by Sachet and Parampara Tandon. ‘Ram Sita Ram’ is a soulful track that celebrates the emotional bond between Lord Rama and Sita and also features a couple of intense and emotional dialogues. The song is accompanied by visually stunning footage.

‘Adipurush’ is an mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. It also has Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.

The film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 15 and is then scheduled to be theatrically released on June 16.

