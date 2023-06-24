scorecardresearch
'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) The new espionage-thriller series ‘Secret Invasion’, which stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Olivia Coleman, shows them as frenemies, adopting different methods to protect Earth from Skrull separatists.

‘Secret Invasion’ adopts a darker tone as the espionage-thriller dives deeper into Nick Fury’s character, grappling with both the former ‘S.H.I.E.L.D’ director’s growing age and post-blip malaise, showing that he has lost his edge.His age and the resulting trauma from the blip is so noticeable that Fury’s inner circle has doubts whether he will be able to stop the Skrull rebellion that the separatist leader Gravik is leading.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said of his character: “At a certain point, he’s smart enough to understand that people are seeing something that he is not seeing or feeling something that he is not feeling. And it’s not just (Sonya). It’s Talos. It’s Maria. It’s everybody. Everybody around him is telling him, ‘You’ve lost something. You’re not the person you used to be.’ Even the bad guy is saying, ‘When I met Fury, he was everything’.”

He added: “He actually referred to Fury as ‘vapors of himself,’ which is harsh. So it’s time to reassess or reevaluate who you are, what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. And throughout the course of this series, he finds ways to strengthen himself so that he can be up to the task at hand.”

Colman who plays MCU original character Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 agent and long-time frenemy of Fury, isn’t holding back on the fact that her colleague is old and getting all washed up.

Colman said: “I think she does it, in a weird way, out of a sort of love. ‘Please be careful.”

She laughingly added: “Her sort of love is a funny old thing, but I think she genuinely does mean it. So I like the idea that maybe she’s trying to spur him on, but I don’t think she means that at the beginning.”

