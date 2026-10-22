Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently spoke openly about her relationship with religion, her upbringing and husband Javed Akhtar’s views on faith. During an interview shared on the IIMUN YouTube channel, the actress explained that although she identifies as a Muslim and enjoys the cultural traditions associated with Islam, she does not actively practise the religion. She also shared why she believes faith should remain a personal matter rather than something influenced by the state or society.

Shabana Azmi talks about her upbringing and Javed Akhtar’s atheism

Speaking about her childhood, Shabana revealed that her father, renowned poet Kaifi Azmi, did not believe in God, while her mother, actress Shaukat Azmi, followed certain religious practices.

“My father was an atheist. And my mother used to practice it somewhat but not seriously,” she said.

The actress also discussed her husband Javed Akhtar’s views on religion. She explained that she often uses expressions such as ‘mashallah’ and ‘inshallah’ in everyday conversations because they are part of her language and cultural background. However, Javed sometimes questions why she uses these expressions.

Describing his beliefs, Shabana said, “He is a very staunch atheist.”

She added that she has sometimes questioned why he feels the need to express his atheism so strongly, particularly when religious practices provide comfort to other people.

Shabana Azmi explains her Muslim identity

Clarifying her own relationship with Islam, Shabana said, “Yes, I am a Muslim, and I like Eid, Urdu, the food, I like all of that. But we don’t read namaz, and we have no association with religion as such.”

She explained that she enjoys the cultural aspects of her identity without actively following religious practices.

Sharing her thoughts on faith and individual freedom, she added, “The concept of God… It isn’t anything that I have had to deal with, except that I feel that it’s really a private matter. The state shouldn’t get involved,”

Shabana further explained that she has no objection to people who find peace and comfort through prayer, stressing that religious belief should remain an individual’s personal decision.

The actress has also recently supported the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests and urged people to join a Mumbai demonstration scheduled for October 2 at Shivaji Park, following a protest in Delhi.