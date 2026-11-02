Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday by giving fans a first glimpse into the music of his upcoming film KING. The superstar unveiled Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from the action entertainer, featuring his reunion with Deepika Padukone. The track also brings together Indian singer Arijit Singh and international pop star Ed Sheeran in an unusual musical collaboration.

Tu Mil Jaaye introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s character in KING

The music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan delivering a dialogue that offers a glimpse into the personality of his character. He says, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de”.

The dialogue sets the mood for a song that combines romance with glimpses of action. Arijit Singh’s vocals lead the track, while Ed Sheeran contributes an English rap. Madhubanti Bagchi also lends her voice to the composition, bringing together different musical styles.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features lyrics by Kumaar, while Ed Sheeran has written the English rap. Choreography has been handled by Piyush-Shazia.

SRK and Deepika Padukone reunite on screen

Another highlight of Tu Mil Jaaye is the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actors, who have previously shared screen space in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Pathaan, return with romantic moments and elaborate visuals.

However, the video is not limited to romance. It also features action sequences, sharp transitions and dialogues that introduce the film’s mix of love and intensity.

Towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan delivers another dialogue that hints at the aggressive side of his character. He says, “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi”.

The song offers an early look at the different elements of KING, while bringing together Bollywood music and an international artist.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 24 December 2026.

Tu Mil Jaaye is now available on streaming platforms, with its music video released on the Zee Music Company and T-Series YouTube channe