Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday surprise breaks records as King song Tu Mil Jaaye tops YouTube charts

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has made headlines even before its theatrical release. The film’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, has set a new record by becoming the most-watched Indian movie song on YouTube in its first 24 hours. Released at midnight on November 2, 2026, to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday, the romantic track has crossed 60 million views across all platforms within a day.

On YouTube alone, the song recorded over 36.3 million views and received 430,000 likes in 24 hours. These numbers have placed Tu Mil Jaaye at the top of the all-time 24-hour view rankings for Indian movie songs.

Tu Mil Jaaye beats Jawan’s Zinda Banda

The new record is particularly notable because Tu Mil Jaaye has surpassed Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan. The song had earlier set the benchmark with 34.6 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours.

The King track has also moved ahead of Gujju Pataka, which recorded 34.0 million views, Jai Shri Ram with 32.2 million views and Ram Siya Ram with 32.1 million views. With more than 36.3 million views, Tu Mil Jaaye has established a new benchmark for Indian movie songs on the platform.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite

Tu Mil Jaaye brings Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together on screen once again. The romantic song is sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics written by Kumaar. Global singer Ed Sheeran is also part of the song’s artist lineup.

The track offers an early glimpse into the world of King, combining romantic moments between the lead pair with action sequences and powerful dialogues. While the song’s initial response has been reflected in its online numbers, its record-breaking first day has also given the film considerable attention ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24. The film marks another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, while Tu Mil Jaaye has given audiences their first musical glimpse of the project.