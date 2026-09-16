Shah Rukh Khan confirms King release date amid Avengers: Doomsday clash

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film King remains scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The actor shared the update during his latest #AskSRK interaction with fans, where he also spoke about the film’s action sequences, emotional moments and the experience of working with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is being described as a mentor and disciple thriller, with the story expected to combine large scale action with emotional and lighter moments. During the fan interaction, Shah Rukh indicated that the film would offer more than just action, promising a mix of emotion and comedy as well.

The release date has also attracted attention because King is expected to face competition from major Hollywood releases, including Avengers: Doomsday. Responding to a fan during the session, Shah Rukh joked, “Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!!” The remark quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the interaction, especially in the context of the December release window.

Director Siddharth Anand also appeared confident about the film’s scheduled arrival. Reacting to the discussion around the release, he wrote, “Picture abhi baaki hai KING akela hi kaafi hai,” adding to the conversation around the film’s scale and positioning.

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about the film’s action portions, suggesting that the sequences have been designed on a large scale. However, he made it clear that the film would not rely only on spectacle, with emotional and comedic elements also playing an important role in the narrative.

King marks another major collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand after their earlier association on Pathaan. The film is also drawing interest because it brings Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan together on screen in a major project.

With the December 24, 2026 release date reiterated by both the actor and director, fans are now awaiting more details about the film’s trailer, promotional campaign and official storyline. For now, the latest #AskSRK session has provided confirmation that King continues to target its planned festive release

Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!! https://t.co/dwhCSx0DPP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026