Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new poster from his upcoming film King, giving fans another glimpse of his character. The Bollywood superstar posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday morning, revealing a rugged look that combines romance with action. In the poster, SRK is seen walking with a red rose between his teeth while holding a gun. The unusual combination has caught the attention of fans and raised curiosity about his role in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic caption grabs attention

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya…Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING.”

His caption quickly attracted reactions on social media. One fan commented, “The Aashiq is here to rule! ❤️‍🔥👑,” while Shalini Passi, known for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, reacted, “Wow!!! Incredible !!! it’s showtime!!!”

The poster suggests that romance could be an important part of SRK’s character, although the makers have not revealed further details.

Aaj phir yaad aaya… Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KINGIn cinemas 24.12.26 https://t.co/Hbgz8ltR1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2026

What do we know about King?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, who plays an important role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to cinemas after Dunki. While the complete storyline remains undisclosed, reports suggest that the film explores a mentor and protégé relationship. Their journey reportedly involves dangerous situations where they must outsmart their enemies to survive.

Shah Rukh Khan previously spoke about King

During the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan discussed the project and shared his expectations.

He said, “It is an action drama; it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.”

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.