Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Tu Mil Jaaye: 5 reasons why the King song is winning hearts

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic song Tu Mil Jaaye from their upcoming film King has attracted considerable attention since its release. From fan reactions and social media discussions to its impressive viewership numbers, the track has become one of the major talking points surrounding the film. But beyond its popularity, several elements have helped the song connect with audiences. Here are five reasons why Tu Mil Jaaye stands out.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry

One of the biggest attractions of the song is the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The two actors have previously shared screen space in several films, and their combination has often been appreciated by audiences. In Tu Mil Jaaye, their romantic moments bring back the familiar charm of their on-screen pairing. Their expressions and interactions add an emotional touch to the track.

2. Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s musical collaboration

Another major talking point is the collaboration between international singer Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh. Ed Sheeran’s contribution to a Bollywood song marks a notable musical association, while Arijit’s voice brings a familiar element for Indian listeners. Their collaboration for a Shah Rukh Khan film has also attracted attention beyond Indian music audiences.

3. Visual clues about King’s storyline

The song offers more than romantic moments. Some of its visuals provide small hints about the film’s characters and storyline. These glimpses have led fans to discuss possible plot developments and the relationship between the characters.

4. Impressive visuals and locations

The song also stands out for its visual presentation. Its locations, colours and overall cinematography give it a distinct look. The visuals complement the romantic mood without taking attention away from the lead pair.

5. Record breaking viewership

Tu Mil Jaaye registered 36.3 million YouTube views and more than 60 million views across platforms within 24 hours of its release. These figures made it the most watched Indian movie song in a single day, setting a new benchmark for film music.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.