Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Tu Mil Jaaye claims No. 1 spot on weekly music chart

Shah Rukh Khan’s song Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film King has secured the No. 1 position on Ormax Heartbeats’ Top 5 Songs of the Week. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the track has gained attention among listeners and continues to circulate across social media platforms.

The song’s popularity can also be seen through the videos being shared by fans on Instagram. Several users have recreated its hookstep, while the track has been gaining attention on music streaming platforms. Its latest position on the Ormax Heartbeats chart adds to the interest surrounding the song and the film.

Tu Mil Jaaye brings Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together

One of the main talking points around Tu Mil Jaaye is the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The two actors share the screen in the song, with their chemistry forming an important part of its presentation.

The track combines romantic visuals with soulful music, giving audiences another glimpse of the actors together. Their reunion has attracted attention from fans, particularly those who have followed their earlier collaborations.

The song has also become popular for its hookstep, which has inspired social media users to create their own versions. These videos have helped the track reach a wider audience beyond the film’s promotional material.

King builds interest ahead of its theatrical release

Tu Mil Jaaye is part of King, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand. The project has been drawing attention because of its cast and the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film’s music and promotional updates have also become talking points among fans, who are waiting to see the actors together on the big screen again.

With Tu Mil Jaaye now leading Ormax Heartbeats’ Top 5 Songs of the Week, the track has added another talking point to the film’s promotional campaign. Its performance on the weekly chart, along with the social media response, reflects the interest it has generated among listeners.

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film’s theatrical release is expected to bring Shah Rukh Khan back to the big screen during the Christmas period.