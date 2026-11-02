Did Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Tu Mil Jaaye song reveal Suhana Khan’s first look in King?

Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday brought a special surprise for his fans as the makers of his upcoming film King released the first song, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, featuring the superstar and Deepika Padukone. While the song has caught attention for bringing the two actors together again, a brief shot in its fast paced video has sparked another discussion. Fans believe they may have spotted Suhana Khan’s first glimpse from the film.

Fans spot a mystery girl in Tu Mil Jaaye

Among the different scenes in the music video, one particular shot has caught the attention of viewers. It shows a young girl standing with her back to the camera and looking towards what appears to be a burning house. Although her face is not visible, several fans believe the girl could be Suhana Khan.

The brief appearance has led to speculation that the makers may have included a small glimpse of Suhana’s character without revealing her face. Sharing a screenshot of the moment, one fan wrote, “i am more excited for suhana than anything else,” while another netizen commented, “First glimpse of princess #SuhanaKhan #King.” A third fan asked, “Did u spot #SuhanaKhan in #TuMilJaye song…,” while another wrote, “Welcome to the world of cinema, Princess Suhana Khan.”

However, there is no official confirmation that the girl in the video is Suhana. Since the shot only shows the character from behind, the speculation is currently based on what fans believe they have spotted.

First Glimpse of #Suhanakhan in #KING https://t.co/9AklQ6qUi9 — Suhana Khan Hub (@SuhanaKhanHub) November 1, 2026

King marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut

King is an important film for Suhana as it will mark her theatrical debut. She was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. The upcoming action thriller will also see her sharing screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Details about her character have not yet been revealed, which has made fans particularly curious about her role.

Released at midnight on November 2, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song brings together Arijit Singh’s vocals and an English rap by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, while Madhubanti Bagchi has also lent her voice. Kumaar has written the lyrics, and Sheeran has penned the English rap. The song has been choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Welcome to Bollywood #Suhanakhan#HappyBirthdaySRK https://t.co/NvGxDQRM0n — Ayan (@i_am_Ayan3) November 1, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s King reunites him with Siddharth Anand

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24. The film brings Shah Rukh and the director together after their successful collaboration on Pathaan in 2023.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the film features Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla in important roles. While fans wait for more details about the characters, the mystery girl in ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ has given them another reason to look closely at the song.