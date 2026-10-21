Prince William may soon be introduced to one of Bollywood’s most popular family dramas, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. During a recent conversation in London, the Prince of Wales praised filmmaker Karan Johar, calling him an “icon” and acknowledging his support for the Earthshot Prize initiative in India. The discussion also turned to Bollywood, where a journalist recommended Johar’s 2001 film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol.

Prince William praises Karan Johar’s contribution

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Prince William discussed his meeting with Karan Johar and the filmmaker’s involvement with the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative launched by the Prince in partnership with The Royal Foundation. Johar has been helping the initiative connect with audiences and partners in India.

Praising the filmmaker’s contribution, William said, “Really cool. I mean, he’s again an icon, and he’s been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It’s the biggest one we’ve done.”

William also described Johar as “modest” while discussing his work with the initiative.

Shah Rukh Khan’s K3G gets a royal recommendation

The conversation took an unexpected turn when a journalist asked Prince William whether he had watched any of Karan Johar’s films. William revealed that he had not seen the filmmaker’s work yet, but suggested he might explore it in the future.

He said, “No, he’s being very modest. But I’m sure as time goes on, he’ll introduce some more films to me.”

The journalist then recommended Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, popularly known as K3G. Released in 2001, the family drama features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Encouraging William to watch the film, the journalist said, “Yeah, we all say K3G anyway. If you meet Karan again, ‘Tell him, I’m going to watch your film K3G, he’ll love you.’”

William responded positively, saying, “Okay got it, I’ll mention that too when I see him.”

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The two day Earthshot Prize Summit will bring together business leaders, environmental innovators, funders and community organisations to help promising environmental projects expand. The sixth Earthshot Prize Awards will take place on November 17, 2026. Fifteen finalists will be recognised, with five winners each receiving £1 million to develop their environmental solutions.

For now, whether Prince William watches K3G remains to be seen.