Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance with King, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24. The film has already attracted attention following the release of its first poster and the song Tu Mil Jaaye, which has reportedly received a strong response from audiences. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film brings together a popular cast and director Siddharth Anand. Here are five reasons why King has become one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of Christmas 2026.

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen

One of the biggest reasons behind the excitement surrounding King is Shah Rukh Khan. Following the success of his films in 2023, audiences are looking forward to seeing the superstar in a new role. His screen presence and ability to connect with viewers have remained important factors in his box-office appeal. The film is expected to present him in a different avatar, making his return an important talking point among fans.

2. Siddharth Anand’s association with SRK

The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand is another major reason for the interest in King. The two previously worked together on Pathaan, which became a major box-office success. Anand is known for making action-driven films with large-scale visuals and fast-paced storytelling. Their collaboration has naturally raised expectations about what they could bring to the screen this time.

Shah Rukh Khan And Siddharth Anand

3. A star-studded ensemble cast

King also brings together several familiar faces from the entertainment industry. The presence of Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan has added to audience interest. The film’s ensemble cast is another factor that could attract viewers, as audiences will be keen to see how the different characters and performances come together.

4. Large-scale action and theatrical presentation

The film is expected to feature action sequences, international locations and large production sets. With Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures backing the project, King is being mounted on a considerable scale. Its planned release in IMAX and 4DX formats also gives audiences the option of experiencing the film in different cinema formats.

5. A Christmas release advantage

King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, placing it in the Christmas holiday window. The festive period usually brings families and friends to cinemas, giving major releases an opportunity to attract a wider audience. The timing could work in the film’s favour, although its box-office performance will ultimately depend on audience reactions, reviews and word of mouth.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand and a sizeable ensemble cast coming together, King has several factors working in its favour. Its December 24 release will determine how successfully it converts the current excitement into theatrical footfall.