Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film KING has caught the attention of fans once again, but this time, the discussion is not just about the film itself. Netizens have spotted what appear to be subtle references to KING in a video featuring D’YAVOL X and Golden Goose. The details have sparked curiosity among fans, who believe the video may contain hidden references to the much-awaited film.

The interesting part is that these references are not presented through a direct announcement or a conventional promotional message. Instead, viewers noticed certain details in the background that appear to connect with KING. These include posters related to the film and a theatre marquee displaying its release date.

Fans spot KING posters and release date reference

The posters seen in the video have caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan fans, who have been closely following updates about the actor’s upcoming project. Another detail that has led to discussion is a theatre marquee that reportedly displays the film’s release date.

Such small details often become talking points among fans, particularly when they are connected to a major upcoming film. Many viewers have been discussing the possible connection between the video and KING, with some treating the appearances as Easter eggs.

While the references have attracted attention online, they have also encouraged fans to look more closely at the video and identify other possible connections.

Shah Rukh Khan’s KING continues to generate curiosity

KING is among the projects that have kept Shah Rukh Khan’s fans interested, with viewers looking forward to more information about the film. As a result, even indirect references and small visual details connected to the project are receiving attention on social media.

The appearance of the film’s posters and its release date on a theatre marquee has added another talking point to the ongoing online conversation. However, these details should be viewed as observations made by netizens rather than a separate official announcement about the film’s promotional campaign.

For now, the video has given fans another reason to discuss KING and look for clues that may have gone unnoticed during their first viewing.