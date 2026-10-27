Shah Rukh Khan’s KING poster holds a nostalgic surprise for SRKians

For SRKians, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest poster of King offers a little more than a glimpse of his rugged new avatar. With a rose held between his teeth and the caption reading, “Aaj phir yaad aaya… Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…”, the superstar has inadvertently, or perhaps deliberately, stirred a nostalgic memory from his own filmography.

Remember Badshah (1999)? The film had Shah Rukh Khan grooving to the memorable song featuring the words “Aashiq hoon main, qaatil bhi hoon.” The caption accompanying the King poster sounds like a playful twist on that familiar lyric, replacing the image of a qaatil with the confession of an aashiq. And that rose between his teeth only adds to the romantic mischief.

There is another delightful connection for fans to savour. King means Baadshah, a title that has become synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan himself. As the actor prepares to return to the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller, scheduled for a December 24, 2026 release, this little lyrical coincidence offers SRKians a lovely trip down memory lane.

Aaj phir yaad aaya… Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KINGIn cinemas 24.12.26 https://t.co/Hbgz8ltR1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2026

Whether it is a deliberate nod to Badshah or simply a happy coincidence, one thing is certain. For those who have followed SRK through the years, the man may have changed his look, but the aashiq in the Baadshah is still very much alive!