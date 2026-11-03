Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gave fans another glimpse of their friendship on Monday as the Bollywood superstar celebrated his 61st birthday. The two actors exchanged warm messages on Instagram, with their playful conversation reminding fans of their long association and the friendship that has continued over the years.

Salman shared a special birthday message for Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories. He also used the occasion to share the first song from SRK’s upcoming film King. Wishing the actor, Salman wrote, “Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (I wish you stay young forever, The King) @iamsrk”.

Shah Rukh reshared Salman’s message and responded with a humorous comment about his fitness. Referring to an earlier compliment from Salman about his physique, SRK wrote, “Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki (I did the hard work because you said that the shirtless body looks good). Love u bhai always”.

Their exchange quickly caught fans’ attention, particularly those who have followed the two stars since the 90s.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat

Like every year, Shah Rukh also stepped out to greet fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, in Bandra. Wearing a white T-shirt and denims, the actor waved to the crowd and performed his trademark pose with one arm stretched out.

However, this year’s appearance was different in terms of the distance he maintained from the gathering. Unlike previous occasions when he appeared closer to the bungalow’s gate, SRK stayed comparatively farther away amid concerns over the law and order situation in the city following gun attacks on high-profile personalities.

Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan

King song Tu Mil Jaaye released on birthday

Shah Rukh marked his birthday by releasing ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, the first song from King. The track features Arijit Singh’s vocals and Ed Sheeran’s rap style.

The song also brings Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone together on screen, with their chemistry forming an important part of the video. SRK’s shirtless appearance and muscular physique have also become talking points among viewers.

With Salman and Shah Rukh exchanging birthday wishes and the first song from King arriving on the same day, the celebrations brought together two familiar aspects of Bollywood: their enduring friendship and the excitement surrounding SRK’s next film.