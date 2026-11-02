Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is an annual celebration for his fans, with hundreds gathering outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, every year to catch a glimpse of the superstar. However, November 2, 2026, was slightly different. The actor did not make his usual midnight appearance on the balcony, as he has temporarily moved out of Mannat. Despite missing the familiar birthday ritual, Shah Rukh found another way to connect with his fans.

Mannat gets a special birthday makeover

For years, fans have gathered outside Mannat around midnight on Shah Rukh’s birthday, hoping to see him wave from the balcony. This time, although the actor was not there to greet them in person, the bungalow had a special birthday display waiting for everyone.

Mannat was decorated with large visuals from his upcoming film King. A billboard outside the house also carried a handwritten message from Shah Rukh, thanking fans for their birthday wishes and love.

The note read, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” He signed it off with a message of ‘lots of love and a big hug’.

The display also featured two dialogues from King, “King Akela Kaafi Hai” and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon.” The film’s visuals added to the birthday celebrations outside the actor’s home.

To the hearts that made him KING, a lot of love in return ❤️ #LoveLikeAKING#KING in cinemas on 24.12.2026 https://t.co/q5eTCfOUz3 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 1, 2026

Shah Rukh captures Mumbai’s birthday tribute

The birthday celebrations were not limited to Mannat. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was also lit up on Sunday with Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures and birthday greetings.

The actor later shared a photograph of the illuminated Sea Link on X. Revealing that he had gone out for a drive to see the display, Shah Rukh thanked Google Gemini for the “KING-sized love” and mentioned that he had “sneak[ed] out for a drive” to capture the moment.

King song released on his birthday

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Shah Rukh also released the first song from his upcoming film King at midnight on November 2. Titled Tu Mil Jaaye, the song brings Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone together again. It features Arijit Singh’s vocals and Ed Sheeran’s rap.

With the special Mannat display, the Sea Link tribute and the release of the first song from King, Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday had several moments for fans to celebrate, even without his traditional balcony appearance.