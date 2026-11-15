Shah Rukh Khan’s Tu Mil Jaaye continues to rule music charts, choreographer Piyush Bhagat shares unseen BTS moments

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Tu Mil Jaaye continues to enjoy popularity among music lovers. The song from the upcoming film King has been receiving attention across streaming platforms and social media ever since its release earlier this month. Now, choreographer Piyush Bhagat has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures, giving fans a glimpse into how the song was filmed in Cape Town.

Tu Mil Jaaye tops music charts

The romantic track has secured the No. 1 position on Ormax Media’s Ormax Heartbeats Top 5 Songs of the Week. It has also topped the charts on JioSaavn, reflecting its strong performance among listeners.

Apart from its popularity on music platforms, the song has also found an audience on social media. Several fans have been recreating its hooksteps and sharing their dance videos online. The choreography, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has received attention for its romantic style and the chemistry between the two actors.

The song’s signature steps have become a talking point among fans, with many trying to recreate the movements seen in the video. Its popularity has also brought attention to the work that went into planning and filming the dance sequences.

Piyush Bhagat shares behind-the-scenes pictures

Amid the growing interest in the song, choreographer Piyush Bhagat has offered fans a look at what happened during the shoot. Piyush co-choreographed Tu Mil Jaaye with Shazia Samji. He shared a series of candid behind-the-scenes photographs from the Cape Town schedule on social media.

The pictures offer a glimpse of the filming process and some moments from the sets that viewers did not get to see in the final song.

Along with the photographs, Piyush also shared an interesting detail about how Shah Rukh Khan was filmed for a particular shot. Sharing the pictures, he wrote: “We shot SRK from this car booth. (Duh…Not with a phone)”

His post gives fans a small look at the arrangements involved in filming the song and the work that goes into creating scenes for a music video.

When will King release?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on 24 December 2026. The film also features Deepika Padukone, who shares screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Tu Mil Jaaye.