Shah Rukh Khan‘s Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film KING has turned into a nationwide musical sensation, with its popularity extending far beyond streaming platforms and social media. From nightclubs and dance floors to party playlists and massive hoardings celebrating its success, the song has become difficult to miss. Weeks after its release, audiences continue to dance to the track, recreate its signature moments, share videos and experiment with AI-generated content. Its growing popularity has transformed it from a film song into a celebration that fans are making their own.

The excitement surrounding Tu Mil Jaaye is visible across different platforms and public spaces. The song has found a place in nightclub playlists, party celebrations and dance performances, while social media users continue to create their own versions. The appearance of hoardings celebrating the track’s success further reflects how its popularity has moved beyond digital platforms and become part of the larger entertainment conversation.

Tu Mil Jaaye crosses 100 million plays and dominates music charts

The song’s impressive digital performance adds to the excitement. Tu Mil Jaaye has crossed 100 million views and plays across YouTube, including more than 100 million plays on the YouTube Music app, making it one of the fastest songs globally to reach the milestone.

Its chart performance has been equally strong. The track remained at the No. 1 position on Ormax Heartbeats’ Most Popular Song list for two consecutive weeks and also topped JioSaavn’s Top Music Charts. It featured among the Top 10 on YouTube’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart and dominated Spotify charts for two weeks.

The song has also attracted attention beyond India, trending across 12 countries on YouTube. On Instagram, it has inspired 283K Reels, showing how audiences are using the track to create dance videos and other social media content. Its performance on radio and music streaming platforms has further strengthened its reach.

Tu Mil Jaaye reached No. 3 on the AirCheck Radio Charts within a week of its release, climbed to No. 7 on Apple Music’s Top 100 India and secured the No. 4 position on YouTube Trending Music. These achievements highlight the song’s presence across multiple listening platforms and audience groups.

Shah Rukh Khan’s KING builds anticipation ahead of its release

With its continued popularity across music charts, social media and public spaces, Tu Mil Jaaye has become one of the major musical highlights associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film. The song’s growing reach reflects the excitement surrounding KING, with audiences continuing to celebrate it in different ways.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in KING, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.