Actor Shakti Kapoor has spoken about his daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s dedication to her upcoming film Eetha. The actor expressed pride in her efforts and spoke about the physical challenges she faced while preparing for and shooting the film. According to Shakti, Shraddha put considerable effort into understanding her character and bringing it to life on screen.

Speaking about the film, Shakti said that life comes with several pressures and difficult moments. During such times, he closes his eyes and prays to God, wishing that he could simply watch Eetha. His words reflected how closely he has followed his daughter’s journey with the project and how much the film means to him.

Shakti Kapoor reveals the physical challenges Shraddha faced

Shakti also spoke about the hard work involved in Shraddha’s role, revealing that her feet would swell because of the physical demands of the shoot. The actor explained that Shraddha had given her complete attention to the character and worked hard to make the portrayal convincing.

In Eetha, Shraddha plays a Maharashtrian character, a role that also reminded Shakti of his wife. He said that his daughter had put her heart and soul into the project.

Calling Shraddha another form of God, Shakti also spoke about her approach towards choosing films. He pointed out that although she does not take up too many projects, she gives every film she signs her full dedication, hard work and love.

His comments offer a glimpse into the family’s expectations and appreciation of the effort Shraddha has put into this particular role.

Eetha builds anticipation ahead of December release

Directed around the life and cultural world of its central character, Eetha has started attracting attention following the release of its trailer. The trailer has received an encouraging response from audiences.

The film’s first song, Ji Ji Re Ji, has also attracted interest for its presentation of Lavani, a traditional Maharashtrian dance form known for its energy, expressions and graceful movements.

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role, Eetha is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 4th December 2026.