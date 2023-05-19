scorecardresearch
Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Shannon K, the daughter of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious film festival. She attended the premiere of ‘Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny’ and was the only Indian alongside Aishwarya Rai invited for the premiere of the movie.

Talking about the same, she said: “It feels incredible but honestly I was super nervous to walk the Cannes red carpet! So happy to be invited to the legendary Harrison Ford’s movie Premiere. It feels surreal that I was posing at the same time as Mr Ford was on the carpet! You know those moments you cannot put into words but are extremely special for you? This was one of them.”

At the Cannes carpet, she wore a beautifully sewn piece by Ukrainian designers Blanc de Blancs and Lana Marinenko to represent Ukraine suffering from the war. She also wore a Diamond tiara to represent Indian Goddesses as the power of women.

For the unversed, Shannon was exclusively invited for this movie screening by the Cannes Film Festival which is all set to release on June 30 in cinemas.

–IANS

aa/kvd

