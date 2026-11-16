sharad kapoor gets support from sonu sood amid health crisis actor reportedly arranges medical supplies

Actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to Josh actor Sharad Kapoor, who has been going through a difficult phase due to health and financial challenges. Sharad recently made headlines after an emotional video of him parting ways with his four pet dogs went viral. He later appealed to his Bollywood colleagues for work and support, revealing that he had been battling depression and other health issues. Now, a day after his appeal, Sonu was spotted meeting Sharad and enquiring about his well-being.

Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand To Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor After His Plea For Work And Support Goes Viral 4

Sonu Sood meets Sharad Kapoor amid health struggles

Videos shared by paparazzi on social media show Sonu Sood sitting with Sharad Kapoor and having a conversation with him. The actor appeared to be enquiring about Sharad’s health, while the latter was also seen discussing his leg treatment. Following their conversation, the two actors shared a warm hug before Sonu escorted Sharad back to his building. Sharad was seen using a walking frame for support.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Sonu has also arranged medical supplies for Sharad. The report further stated that Sonu is taking a keen interest in understanding the actor’s current situation and has been personally following up on his health condition.

Sharad Kapoor had to part ways with his four pet dogs

Sharad recently moved his four pet dogs, Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther, to an animal welfare centre because his health problems had made it difficult for him to look after them. A video showing the emotional moment went viral on social media, bringing attention to the actor’s difficult circumstances.

Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand To Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor After His Plea For Work And Support Goes Viral 5

His friend Hema Choudhary, who runs the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, subsequently shared an update about his condition. She revealed that Sharad had been struggling with physical and mental health issues for nearly two years. His health challenges reportedly include a brain-related condition and a broken leg.

Sharad Kapoor appeals to Bollywood colleagues for work

Following the widespread attention surrounding his situation, Sharad made an emotional appeal to his colleagues in the film industry. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor spoke about his difficult circumstances and revealed that he had been battling depression. He also expressed admiration for senior actors and requested their support, particularly by helping him find acting opportunities.

“I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I’m a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes,” he said.

He further appealed to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), saying, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again”.

Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand To Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor After His Plea For Work And Support Goes Viral 6

Sharad began his acting career with the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat and gained recognition through Mahesh Bhatt’s television show Swabhimaan. He subsequently appeared in films such as Tamanna, Trishakti, Josh, Aaghaaz, Khauff, Hathyar, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC: Kargil and Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya. His last released on-screen appearance was in the 2019 film Cabaret.