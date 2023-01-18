scorecardresearch
'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) ‘Shark Tank India 2’ judges Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal got into a verbal spat and humiliated each other while making an offer to a hair, skin, and body care company owned by step brothers Sayyam and Sunny Jain.

While Anupam Mittal made an offer of Rs 60 lakh for 10 per cent equity, Aman Gupta came up with the same but as an individual offer and counter-attacked him.

Aman said: “You are not only a product company, you also have to become a brand, I will give you an individual offer, the same offer, Rs 60 lakh for 10 per cent equity.”

Aman added that they just came on Amazon and Flipkart and called himself the ‘raja of Amazon and Flipkart.’

Later, Anupam reacted by saying: “Ye Amazon ke raja vaja ki baat chodo ye khud ki badayi ki baat hai (It is just like boasting about yourself.)”

Anupam added: “If you want a technology like Cureskin, I can help you because I’ve understood it very well and our business is related to the technology.”

Aman said: “Many of his companies must have shut down on which they are working.”

Anupam replied: “He doesn’t know what he is talking about, you can think about the offer and come back, he is just replying as he wants to counter.”

Aman reacted to the conversation: “Of course he only knows everything, we know nothing.”

Towards the end, Anupam said: “You yourself admitted, bakwaas karoge toh yehi realise hoga. (If you will talk rubbish, you will realise this only.)”

Hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, ‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com)

This season also marks the entry of a new Shark on the panel – Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/aa/fs/kvd

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

