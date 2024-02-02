Shark Tank India 3: Pizza Galleria’s pitch places Gohana on India’s culinary atlas

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The new episode of entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season three witnessed a pitch by the founders of ‘Pizza Galleria’, who appeared on the show with a grand vision of opening 500 plus outlets across the country.

In 2015, Sandeep Jangra, a B.Tech dropout, set out on an endeavour to bring the authentic taste of Italian pizza to his hometown, Gohana, Haryana.

Fast forward to today, with over 60 successful outlets, Sandeep and Ishan Chugh, co-founder of ‘Pizza Galleria’ sought Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity.

Sandeep and Ishan aim to make Pizza Galleria the nation’s preferred vegetarian pizzeria. However, they failed to crack a deal with the sharks.

Talking about the same, Sandeep said: “Our experience on Shark Tank was phenomenal. The feedback from the Sharks was spot-on and incredibly valuable, and we totally agree with their insights. We have already begun implementing their suggestions and have witnessed tremendous growth as a result.”

Exclusively offering vegetarian pizzas, ‘Pizza Galleria’s goal is “Eat Local, Think Global.”

“Since the show aired, we have seen a significant increase in our customer base, making Gohana proud. The support we have received has been fantastic, and we are excited to keep improving and achieving even more,” he added.

For Sandeep, pizza was a novelty until he discovered Domino’s in 2015. Inspired by the taste, he founded ‘Pizza Galleria’, which not just competed but triumphed over the giant in select areas – thanks to its fresh dough coupled with the richness of liquid cheese.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ airs on Sony LIV.

–IANS

sp/kvd