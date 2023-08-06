scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sharon Farrell, star of 'Marlowe', 'It's Alive', passes away at 82

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Sharon Farrell, who starred in many films in her long career in Hollywood, including opposite James Garner and Steve McQueen in the 1969 films ‘Marlowe’ and ‘The Reivers’ respectively, has died. She was 82.

Farrell died on May 15 of natural causes at a hospital in Orange County. Her death was only recently discovered by relatives, who posted the news to Facebook, but they were unsure of the cause, as per Deadline.

Farrell had an extensive resume, but is best remembered for the film ‘It’s Alive’, in which she played the mother of a murderous deformed infant.

She also had roles in the films ‘The Stunt Man’, ‘Lone Wolf McQuade’, and ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (1987).

In the horror thriller ‘It’s Alive’ (1974), written and directed by Larry Cohen and featuring special effects make-up from Rick Baker, Farrell’s Lenore Davis tries to protect the hideously deformed child she just had, even though the infant has escaped from the hospital and is killing people around town, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In ‘Marlowe’ she plays a Kansas woman named Orfamay Quest, who hires private eye Philip Marlowe (Garner) to find her brother, while in ‘The Reivers’ she played the love interest of McQueen’s Boon Hogganbeck.

She made her film debut alongside Elaine Stritch in ‘Kiss Her Goodbye’ (1959), then danced on Broadway in 1960 in Josh Logan’s ‘There Was a Little Girl’, starring Jane Fonda and Dean Jones.

In 1962, Farrell starred alongside Nick Adams on the short-lived NBC newspaper drama ‘Saints and Sinners’ and appeared with Tony Curtis and Suzanne Pleshette in the comedy film ’40 Pounds of Trouble’.

She had many guest-starring roles over the decades, showing up on ‘My Favorite Martian’, ‘Wagon Train’, ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’, ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘The Wild Wild West’ to ‘The F.B.I’.

In the 2018 book ‘Bruce Lee: A Life’, author Matthew Polly notes that the martial arts legend and McQueen were involved in “a love triangle” with Farrell that resulted in Lee and McQueen not doing a movie together, THR said.

Farrell also had relationships with actors Andrew Prine and John F. Boyer, producer Ron DeBlasio and director Dale Trevillion, but she never married them or anyone else, her son noted. “That’s something they do in Hollywood, to say that they’re married,” he said.

–IANS

anv/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gautam Rode confuses between twin newborns, wife Pankhuri shares video
Next article
Australian Open: HS Prannoy loses to Weng Hong Yang in thrilling final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australian Open: HS Prannoy loses to Weng Hong Yang in thrilling final

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gautam Rode confuses between twin newborns, wife Pankhuri shares video

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund Indian judo team for World Cadet Championship in Croatia

News

Ahead of 'Gadar 2' release, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari-Wagah border

Technology

OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week

Sports

IND vs WI: 'Team combination is our top priority’, says Yuzvendra Chahal on not getting regular chances

News

BTS star Jung Kook surprises fans as he hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol shares glimpse from her b'day: This day was filled with blessings and all the good things

Technology

Musk vs Zuckerburg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Technology

Google rolling out linkable headlines feature in Docs

News

Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands down South Africa to reach quarters

News

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha on working with Tsahi, Amir in ‘Akelli’: ‘Bahut maza aaya’

News

Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

News

Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Sports

Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

News

Jamie Foxx apologises for anti-semitic post

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US