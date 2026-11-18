Filmmaker Shashaank Khaitaan has announced his next film, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, a romantic drama that brings together love, passion and revenge. The film will introduce newcomers Subhaan and Airah in the lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, 2027. With this project, Khaitaan is returning to the romance genre with a story that combines emotional relationships with elements of revenge.

The filmmaker has written and directed the film under his newly launched production banner, 214 Entertainment. The project marks an important step for the banner as it brings a new story and fresh faces to the big screen. By casting newcomers Subhaan and Airah, the film also gives two emerging actors an opportunity to lead a theatrical release.

Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin combines romance and revenge

As suggested by its title, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin explores intense emotions and relationships. The film’s story is said to bring together romance, passion and revenge, although further details about the characters and plot have not yet been revealed.

Khaitaan is known for working on stories centred around relationships and family emotions. His new project appears to explore a different side of romance by bringing an element of revenge into the narrative.

The film’s title also carries a connection to the past. It draws inspiration from a popular 1992 song, giving the project a nostalgic reference. The connection to the classic track brings an old musical memory into a new-age romantic story.

Amaal Mallik composes the soulful title track

Music is also an important part of the film’s introduction. Composer Amaal Mallik has created the title track, which has already attracted attention following its release. The melody has received positive reactions from listeners, including singer Armaan Malik.

Armaan’s response to the song has added to the early discussion around the film’s music. The title track is being noticed for its soulful composition and emotional feel, which connects with the romantic theme of the story.

With Subhaan and Airah making their debut as lead actors, Amaal Mallik handling the music and Khaitaan taking charge of writing and direction, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin is now part of the upcoming theatrical releases to watch out for.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 9, 2027. More details about its supporting cast and storyline are awaited.