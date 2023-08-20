scorecardresearch
Shashank Arora on unconventional roles: 'Mujhe jo naukri milti hai, main kar leta hoon'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Shashank Arora, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released second season of the streaming show ‘Made In Heaven’, has said that he never takes up a role thinking it will be an unconventional choice.

In fact, the actor shared with IANS that he doesn’t understand the demarcation between the conventional and unconventional choice of scripts.

Shashank essays the role of Kabir Basrai in ‘Made In Heaven’, and has over the years gained a reputation for choosing roles and scripts that not many artistes would dare to touch.

Talking to IANS, the actor said: “I don’t know what unconventional really means. I just do the work that comes my way. I never look at a script or a role through the lens of a conventional or unconventional choice. For me its work, and I am blessed to be a part of the acting community and I have a deep passion for this craft of acting.”

“Mujhe Jo Naukri milti hai, main woh kar leta hoon without getting into how it will reflect on my career in the long term (I just do the job that I’m hired for). I want to do good work and right now I am enjoying the kind of work that is coming my way and I do everything in my capacity to do full justice to a roll or script that I am a part of,” he added.

‘Made In Heaven’, which is an International Emmy nominated show, is available to stream on Prime Video.

1
