Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila show how singles spend Valentine’s week

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill and social media influencer Kusha Kapila have revealed what a Valentine’s week is like for single people, and it is hilarious.

As Valentine’s week commences with Rose Day on February 7. Following it is Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then on February 14 is Valentine’s Day.

Shehnaaz and Kusha took to their Instagram accounts and shared a reel video, where they are seen looking for their Valentine’s day partner. The clip ends with both going back to bed in an angry mood as they don’t find anyone.

The clip has “Mere Khwabon Mein” sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayengay’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The video has the title: “Singles during Valentines week” written on it.

For the caption, they wrote: “Sab theek ho jayega behen.”

Shehnaaz and Kusha were recently seen sharing screen space in the film ‘Thank You For Coming’, which focusses on the topic self pleasure. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.”

–IANS

dc/kvd