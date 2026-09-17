Shehnaaz Gill faces scary flight turbulence and prays for a safe landing with brother Shehbaz

Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently experienced a frightening moment while travelling by flight with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The siblings faced severe turbulence during the journey, leaving Shehnaaz visibly anxious as the aircraft prepared to land. She later shared a video of the experience on Instagram on Tuesday, September 15.

The video captured Shehnaaz and Shehbaz holding on during the turbulent journey as they waited for the aircraft to land safely. Shehnaaz could be heard repeatedly chanting, “Waheguru, Waheguru,” while Shehbaz appeared to laugh nervously during the tense situation. As the flight approached the landing, Shehnaaz looked concerned and seemed eager for the difficult part of the journey to end.

The situation eventually came under control when the aircraft landed safely. After touching down, Shehnaaz chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, marking the end of the stressful experience. She later shared the video with her followers and expressed her relief over reaching the ground safely.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “Bahut mushkil se bache aaj… So grateful we landed safely.” The post quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom expressed relief after watching the video and seeing that both siblings were safe.

One fan commented, “Thank god you both are safe Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz badesha.” Another wrote, “Omg take care of your self.” A further comment read, “Thank you God… Bhagwan humesha tum dono bhai behen ko rakhsha kare.”

This was not the only recent incident in which Shehnaaz faced an unexpected scare. She was also involved in a mishap while shooting for Ishqnama. In a behind the scenes video from the sets, Shehnaaz was seen running for a scene when her nose ring accidentally came loose and slipped into her mouth.

Shehnaaz was subsequently seen coughing as her co star Saurabh Sachdeva immediately stepped in to help. He patted her back and stayed with her as she recovered from the incident. The moment was captured during the shoot and later surfaced online.

Shehnaaz was most recently seen in the Punjabi films Ishqnama and Singh vs Kaur 2. In Singh vs Kaur 2, she shared the screen with actor and singer Gippy Grewal. Her recent appearances have kept her connected with both Punjabi cinema and audiences who have followed her career since her reality television days.