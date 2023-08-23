scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shilpa Shetty's fun entertainer 'Sukhee' locked for Sept 22 release

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the theatres as her next ‘Sukhee’, a family entertainer is locked for September 22 release. 

Directed by debutant director, Sonal Joshi, ‘Sukhee’ narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years.

Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the upcoming film and wrote: “Yeh Kahaani hai meri, aapki, hum sabki. Miliye aapki hi jaisi, Sukhpreet Kalra yaani ki #Sukhee se aur aaiye meri duniya main, 22 September sirf cinema gharo main.”

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

It stars Shilpa along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

The film is produced by the makers Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates 33 Khelo India Centres across Rajasthan
Next article
Global OTT video market to reach 4.2 bn users by 2027
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global OTT video market to reach 4.2 bn users by 2027

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates 33 Khelo India Centres across Rajasthan

News

Rohit Bose Roy: 'Voicing Chris Pratt's Peter Quill was fun because his character is similar to what I am in real life'

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Technology

Delhi govt school students says Kudos ISRO

Sports

'He is someone who likes other batters to go…', says Shubman Gill on his successful ODI partnership with Rohit Sharma

News

Ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, John Cena posts a picture of Indian flag

News

Mohit Raina meets 'A Ticket to Syria' author to prep for his 'The Freelancer' role

News

Chandrayaan 3: Film folks await lunar landing with bated breath

Technology

Hitachi Vantara tops India's high-end storage market for 3rd year in a row

News

Charlize Theron calls out Hollywood's double standards about actresses' body transformations

Technology

iOS 17 beta again hints at iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button

Technology

Tata launches 5G Roaming Lab for Mobile Network Operators

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday flaunts her mini white dress and promotes her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana

News

Aditi Rao Hydari: OTT reinforces the importance of content

Technology

Confident of India’s moon landing success, thanks giving puja is planned at Moon Temple in TN

News

Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the Mumbai theatre and ignores the paparazzi

News

‘Upload’ Season 3 to explore new character arcs, storylines while picking up threads of Season 2

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US