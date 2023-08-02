Shilpa to IGT's 95-year-old contestant: 'I'm amazed with your zest for life'

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress and judge of India’s Got Talent season 10, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was left ‘speechless’ by the passion of 95-year-old shot putter Bhagwani Devi, saying she is ‘amazed’ by her zest for life.

Bhagwani Devi from Haryana has kept everyone at the edge of their seats, as she attempted to set a new benchmark in the Guinness World Record with ease, leaving the judges – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah spellbound.

Shilpa said: “At the age of 95, you have marked a century. I’m just amazed by your zest for life. I wish this is the same for us as well at that age.”

Vikas Dagar, who is Bhagwani Devi’s grandson, and also her coach said: “Dadi’s participation in India’s Got Talent at the age of 95 is testament to the dreams of millions of Indian women who dare to put their dreams into action. Her dedication to maintaining an active lifestyle and staying physically fit has enabled her to take on this remarkable challenge of attempting the Guinness World Record for oldest shot put thrower. It was an incredible experience, being on the stage of India’s Got Talent and my dadi inspires others to embrace their dreams and discover the strength to achieve the extraordinary.”

With the credo of ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara’ , the first week of this international format has already garnered appreciation for its visually spectacular acts and the unique skills demonstrated by the participants.

India’s Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.

