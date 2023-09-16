Shivanshu Soni’s performance in ‘IBD 3’ leaves Vishal Dadlani teary-eyed

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who graces the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ as a guest judge, was left teary-eyed following the performance of contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere.

Vishal and veteran singer Kumar Sanu were left mesmerised after an emotional performance by Shivanshu Soni. Their dance sequence, set to the melodious tunes of ‘Falak Tak’, ‘Noor-E-Khuda’, and ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai’, was a moving portrayal of the profound connection between a singer and his voice.

Lauding the performance, Vishal said: “Our entire life is based on ‘Awaz,’ ‘Sur,’ ‘Swar,’ and ‘Dhwani,’ and the way you brought this concept to life touched my heart deeply. These experiences do happen to us, but we rarely get to witness them. It’s incredible. There’s a profound conversation between a singer and his voice – what a thought! The Indian Idol theme this season is Ek Awaaz aur Laakhon Ehsaas, and Shivanshu justified this thought today. The story of a single voice evoked millions of emotions.”

Shivanshu’s appearance has many a times reminded viewers of a younger Sonu Nigam, which guest judge Vishal Dadlani mentioned as well, saying, “I would like to say Shivanshu reminds us of one of our friends, who is a great artiste and that’s’ none other than Sonu Nigam. Shivanshu reminds us of Sonu’s childhood and when you performed, we felt it was mind blowing.”

Renowned choreographer Terence Lewis couldn’t contain his admiration for this act and shares: “After a decade, we’ve found a classical dancer like Shivanshu, who incorporates numerous variations into classical dancing. Every time he performs, it appears as if he’s introducing a new form of dance. The grammar and composition of classical dance often lacks diversity during competitions, because it’s challenging to showcase variety and uniqueness simultaneously. However, when Shivanshu takes the stage, we witness something entirely novel and unprecedented. When you emerge victorious, Shivanshu, it won’t just be your win; it will be India’s triumph for classical dance.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

aa/kvd