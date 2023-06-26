scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

Actor Darshan Dave, who portrays the role of Randheer Sharma in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, is currently shooting for the show in his hometown.

By Agency News Desk
Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

Actor Darshan Dave, who portrays the role of Randheer Sharma in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, is currently shooting for the show in his hometown. The actor has shared that shooting for the show in his hometown brings in a sense of comfort and familiarity. It also allowed him to ensure that his parents are not left alone and he could be available for them when needed.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “It marks the first time I have had the opportunity to film in my hometown, ensuring my parents are not left alone. There is an undeniable sense of comfort and familiarity when shooting in one’s city. The sheer joy of being a part of this production is further amplified by its place in my beloved hometown, Jaipur. I find immense happiness knowing that I no longer have to dine alone and that someone eagerly awaits my return home”.

He continued, “I am grateful for this, and my parents are equally delighted, often accompanying me to the set to spend quality time together. This level of comfort is something any actor would cherish, particularly those who are not from Mumbai. I consider myself truly fortunate to have had such a wonderful experience”.

He also spoke about his earlier role of a cop in the hit streaming series ‘Scoop’. The actor had gained 16 kgs for that role but when ‘Doosri Maa’ came his way, he had to shed those extra pounds.

The actor said, “The primary challenge for any actor lies in embodying their character, particularly when sharing the screen with other characters. While costumes and makeup contribute significantly, possessing the physicality that complements the specific role is crucial. When I undertake a role, I dedicate myself entirely to it. Before portraying Randheer’s character, I played a mature and masculine police officer in the web series ‘Scoop’. To authentically portray that character, I intentionally gained 16 kg of weight”.

“However, when it came to playing Randheer, I had to shed those kilos and return to my original weight, as the role demanded a relatable, everyday persona. As an actor, I firmly believe that appearance holds considerable sway over the audience’s perception even before any dialogue is delivered. Challenges are an inherent part of an actor’s journey, and it is vital to face them head-on and explore ways to overcome them”, he added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'
Next article
Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Malaika sets the dance floor ablaze with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' moves on Arjun's b'day bash

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US