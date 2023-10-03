Shouts of Thalaivar.. Thalaivar, as Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived to a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Tuesday afternoon. Hundreds of his fans were waiting outside the arrival lounge and as soon as he emerged rounded up with security personnel, his fans started shouting Thalaivar… Thalaivar and instantly he responded with folded hands and a beaming smile.

The Tamil superstar unlike his counterparts here, always maintains a low profile in public space and it was after the shouts rendered the air, people waiting in the airport realised that it was Rajinikanth and then there was a commotion to have one glimpse of the actor.

After speaking with those who came to receive him, he drove away in the car that had come to pick him up.

An airport woman staff was overjoyed to see her favorite actor at close quarters.

“Yes I am really excited and happy… I was able to see him at very close quarters,” said the airport staff.

The Tamil superstar will be in state capital for the next 10 days for the shoot of his next film tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’.

This is the first time in his career that he is shooting for a film in the state capital city.

The film also stars Kerala actors Manju Warrier and Fahad Fazil.