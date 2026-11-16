Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations have unveiled the teaser of ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ from their upcoming musical drama Eetha, offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s vibrant musical world. Starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the song introduces her character’s artistic spirit, grace and strength, giving viewers a taste of the musical journey that lies at the heart of the film. The makers have also announced that the full song will be released tomorrow.

Shraddha Kapoor showcases her graceful moves in ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’

The teaser features Shraddha Kapoor in a striking traditional avatar as she showcases expressive dance movements, graceful adaayein and an impressive stage presence. Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song highlights the actor’s performance through carefully crafted movements and a vibrant visual presentation. It offers a glimpse of Eetha’s journey as an artist whose talent and determination eventually make her a legendary figure.

Shraddha Kapoor Showcases Her Graceful Dance Moves In Ji Ji Re Ji Teaser From Eetha, Full Song To Release Tomorrow 2

The musical team behind the track brings together some of the biggest names in the industry. National Award-winning composer duo Ajay-Atul have composed, arranged, conducted and produced the song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. The track features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal, adding another important element to the film’s musical appeal.

Music to play an important role in Eetha

Music is expected to be an important part of Eetha’s storytelling. Rather than serving only as entertainment, the songs are designed to bring out the emotions, ambitions and experiences of the central character. ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ appears to be one such important musical sequence, capturing the artistic identity and personality of Eetha.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. With the teaser of ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ now unveiled, audiences can look forward to experiencing the complete song tomorrow.