Director Laxman Utekar is bringing a lesser-explored part of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage to the big screen with his upcoming film EETHA, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film explores the traditional world of Tamasha, a popular folk performance art of Maharashtra, through a story rooted in its history, customs and people. To present the art form authentically, the makers have carried out extensive research and spent considerable time understanding its traditions, performances and the lives of those associated with it.

Laxman Utekar reveals the inspiration behind EETHA

Talking about the idea behind the film, Laxman Utekar revealed that a Marathi book introduced him to the character that eventually inspired EETHA. He came across the book while shooting for Chhaava and became interested in the story of the woman whose life is described in it.

Explaining the connection, the director shared, “The film is inspired by the character in Marathi book, Tamasha: Vithabaichya Aayushyacha, which I read on the sets of Chhaava. The film is not based on the book; it is inspired by the character from it. We have only taken two incidents from her life mentioned in the book.”

The filmmaker has clarified that EETHA is not a direct adaptation of the book. Instead, the character and two incidents from her life served as the starting point for developing the film’s narrative.

EETHA explores Maharashtra’s traditional Tamasha culture

Through EETHA, Utekar aims to introduce audiences to the traditional form of Tamasha and the cultural world surrounding it. The film looks beyond the way the art form has evolved over the years and focuses on its original practices, customs, performances and artistic traditions.

The makers have reportedly undertaken detailed research to understand the people associated with Tamasha and the way this folk art has been practised across generations. Their aim is to present the culture with attention to its details rather than offering only a surface-level look at the performances.

The story spans almost four decades, from 1943 to 1980, capturing a period of change in the lives of people connected to this traditional art form. Through this setting, the film also brings attention to a cultural world that has not been explored extensively in mainstream Indian cinema.

Shraddha Kapoor reunites with Maddock Films for EETHA

EETHA stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and marks her return to the big screen following the success of the horror-comedy Stree. The film also brings director Laxman Utekar into a completely different storytelling space after the success of Chhaava.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, EETHA is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. The film is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

With its focus on Maharashtra’s traditional folk culture and a story inspired by a real-life character from history, EETHA aims to bring an unfamiliar cultural setting to a wider audience. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.