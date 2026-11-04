Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Why She Rejected Film Offers After Stree 2 Success

Shraddha Kapoor has revealed why she decided against signing new films despite the massive success of Stree 2. The actress said she received several film offers and attractive paychecks after the 2024 horror comedy, but chose to wait until she found a story that truly connected with her. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Eetha, more than 2 years after her last theatrical release.

During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, Shraddha shared her experience while responding to a fan who asked, “Any advice for young girls who are trying to navigate their careers in the best way?”

Instead of giving general career advice, the actress spoke about the decision she made after Stree 2 became a major box office success.

“Toh main mere baare mein share karti hu. Stree 2 ke baad mujhe bohot films offer hui thi. Bohot paise bhi offer hue. Lekin maine decide kar liya tha jab tak mujhe wo perfect kahaani nahi milti na, main kuch sign nahi karne wali hu. (Let me share my own experience. After Stree 2, I was offered a lot of films and some very good money too. But I had decided that I wouldn’t sign anything until I found the right story)”

Shraddha explained that she wanted to remain patient rather than accept a project simply because it came with a good offer. She also admitted that following this decision required her to wait for the right opportunity.

“Toh mere dil ne kaha ki patience mujhe rakhna padega. Aur maine wo kiya. (. My heart told me that I needed to be patient, and that’s exactly what I did),” she said.

Shraddha Kapoor says waiting for the right film was worth it

The actress acknowledged that waiting for something you genuinely want can sometimes become difficult. However, she feels proud that she stayed committed to her decision instead of rushing into another film.

“Of course, it gets difficult to wait for something you really, really want. But right now, I feel so proud that I decided to wait,” she shared.

She also encouraged young women to trust their instincts, even when making difficult career decisions.

“Listen to that little voice in your heart. Sometimes it gets difficult, but it’s totally worth it,” Shraddha said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha

Shraddha will next appear in Laxman Utekar’s Eetha. On October 30, Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations unveiled the film’s trailer, introducing the actress as Eetha Bai.

The musical drama is inspired by the life of legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. It follows the journey of a woman who challenges social expectations and overcomes several struggles to establish herself.

Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.