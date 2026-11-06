Shraddha Kapoor stuns as Eetha Bai in new Dhanteras posters, fans call her divine

Shraddha Kapoor has offered another glimpse of her character in the upcoming biographical drama Eetha. On the occasion of Dhanteras, Maddock Films unveiled new posters featuring the actress as legendary Marathi Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The posters show Shraddha in traditional outfits, wearing elaborate jewellery and a decorative headdress. Some images also capture her in expressive poses that reflect the performance style associated with the character.

The newly released posters give viewers a closer look at Shraddha’s appearance in the film. Her costumes feature rich traditional designs, while the jewellery and overall styling reflect the period and cultural setting of Vithabai’s life. The posters have received positive reactions from fans, with several describing the actress’s appearance as divine and praising her transformation.

Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of Vithabai

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a respected name in Maharashtra’s Lavani tradition. Known for her contribution to folk performance, Vithabai built a distinct identity through her work on stage.

The film aims to bring her personal journey and contribution to the traditional art form to the big screen. Shraddha plays the central character, taking on a role that requires her to represent both the performer’s artistic identity and her life beyond the stage.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a key role. Music for the project has been composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, who are known for their work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Their involvement is an important part of a film centred on a performer whose life was closely connected to music and dance.

Eetha release date and latest update

The new posters arrive shortly after the makers released the film’s trailer earlier this week. With the trailer and character posters now out, the makers have begun offering audiences a clearer picture of the film’s setting and central character.

Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The film will bring the story of Vithabai and her contribution to Marathi folk culture to a wider audience through Shraddha Kapoor’s portrayal.Shraddha Kapoor has offered another glimpse of her character in the upcoming biographical drama Eetha. On the occasion of Dhanteras, Maddock Films unveiled new posters featuring the actress as legendary Marathi Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The posters show Shraddha in traditional outfits, wearing elaborate jewellery and a decorative headdress. Some images also capture her in expressive poses that reflect the performance style associated with the character.

The newly released posters give viewers a closer look at Shraddha’s appearance in the film. Her costumes feature rich traditional designs, while the jewellery and overall styling reflect the period and cultural setting of Vithabai’s life. The posters have received positive reactions from fans, with several describing the actress’s appearance as divine and praising her transformation.

Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of Vithabai

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a respected name in Maharashtra’s Lavani tradition. Known for her contribution to folk performance, Vithabai built a distinct identity through her work on stage.

The film aims to bring her personal journey and contribution to the traditional art form to the big screen. Shraddha plays the central character, taking on a role that requires her to represent both the performer’s artistic identity and her life beyond the stage.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a key role. Music for the project has been composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, who are known for their work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Their involvement is an important part of a film centred on a performer whose life was closely connected to music and dance.

Eetha release date and latest update

The new posters arrive shortly after the makers released the film’s trailer earlier this week. With the trailer and character posters now out, the makers have begun offering audiences a clearer picture of the film’s setting and central character.

Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The film will bring the story of Vithabai and her contribution to Marathi folk culture to a wider audience through Shraddha Kapoor’s portrayal