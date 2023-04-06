Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) TV actress Shrenu Parikh is excited about the six-year leap that her show ‘Maitree’ is about to take and said that there will be more twists for the audience to look forward to as her co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary will be coming out of coma.

Shrenu said: “This six-year leap is definitely going to bring in a lot of twists and turns in the story which will entertain the audience thoroughly. I am really excited that we have again started shooting with Bhaweeka. I must say, all of us really missed working with her properly, because she was in a coma on the track, she didn’t have many scenes with us. But now we all are going to shoot full-fledged scenes with her.”

‘Maitree’ is a story of two best friends who are more like sisters, Maitree (Shrenu) and Nandini (Bhaweeka). In the ongoing track, Nandini is shown to be in coma and her friend Maitree is taking care of her son Nandish. He is attached to Maitree a lot. However, when Nandini comes out of the coma, it will be interesting to watch how the life and relationship dynamics of Maitree, Nandish, and Ashish (Namish Taneja) will change.

Bhaweeka added: “Post this leap, viewers will get to watch an altogether new avatar of Nandini. Her entry into their life will turn their world upside down. On top of it, I will be shooting with a kid, so that is even more challenging and exciting. This is the second time I will be playing the role of a mother; I just hope I manage to do justice to this new dimension of my character.

