The misuse of artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images and videos of women has become a growing concern. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor condemned an AI altered video of her song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. The viral clip digitally changed her appearance to create sexually explicit imagery that was not part of the original song. Janhvi called the misuse of AI to objectify women criminal and described the video as “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault”.

The incident drew reactions from members of the film industry, including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar, who took a stand against such violations. Actor Shriya Saran, who has also faced AI abuse through morphed images, shared her views on the issue in an exclusive conversation with News18.

Shriya Saran explains how AI changes women’s images

Shriya pointed out that women often bear the brunt of such misuse, with their bodies becoming subjects of online discussion. Describing her own experience, she said, “It’s funny. Sometimes, I don’t even know if it’s me. They change the size of your b**s, suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone or your a* looks bigger. You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right,” she states

She acknowledged that AI can be useful but warned that it can also create serious problems when misused. “While AI has a lot to give us and a lot to help us with, there’s also a lot it can change for us. It can lead to things that can be dangerous. I think that applies to every technology. With time, we’ve to either learn to live with it or deal with it,” she adds.

How cinema has changed since her debut

Shriya, who made her debut in 2001 with Ishtam, also spoke about the changes she has witnessed on film sets. She recalled a time when actors did not have make-up vans and often spent time together outdoors during breaks.

“We didn’t have make-up vans. I didn’t have one in my first three films. We would find a tree and sit under it and have our lunches together. It was beautiful in a way. The positive side is that I still remember my conversations with some of my co-actors and directors. We used to sit together and discuss life and books. Hum recorder laya karte the aur sab saath mein music sunte the,” she says.

She added, “Now, everyone has earphones and you don’t even know what the other person is listening to. Cinema has changed a lot. The style of srytelling has changed a lot,” she continues.

More women are making decisions in cinema

Shriya believes one important change is the growing presence of women in key decision making roles. “There are more women behind the camera than in front of it,” she points out.

The Drishyam and RRR actor further explained, “There are women deciding the kind of story that needs to be told and what they should put money in. You can make as many women-oriented stories as you want but if the people behind the camera are all men, you can’t really label them as a female-led film. We’ve a very long way to go but change has begun.”

Her comments highlight two issues facing the film industry today: the misuse of technology against women and the need for more women to have a say in the stories being made.