Shruti Haasan reveals why lavish weddings and marriage paperwork bother her

Shruti Haasan has opened up about her views on marriage, companionship and motherhood, revealing that she once came very close to getting married. In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, the actress spoke about how she looks at relationships and why she does not feel the need to follow traditional ideas simply because society expects them.

Shruti said that she values companionship and likes the idea of two people choosing each other every day. At the same time, she admitted that she does not fully understand why marriage needs to involve paperwork or why couples are expected to spend huge amounts of money on weddings. Explaining her thoughts, Shruti said, “I really like companionship. But I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box. Weirdly, I am very traditional in some things and quite conservative in my approach to certain other things, but that’s only because no one forced me to come to that conclusion. I just feel that the paperwork with marriage, the lavish spending, showing, I feel like, ‘Who are we doing this for?’”

Shruti also revealed that marriage itself was not always something she was afraid of. She said that she had once reached a point where marriage was a real possibility, but her concerns were more about the way weddings and formalities are handled. She shared, “I enjoy that my partner and I pick each other every day, but not because of the paperwork. That’s my fear; otherwise, not really. I came close to marriage, and it didn’t really scare me that much when push came to shove. No shaming the big spenders, but that always bothers me. Give it to charity!…. I am open to adopting. I would really love to just be a mum, but I would also like to try it as an extension of myself in some biological way.”

The actress also spoke about her wish to become a mother. Shruti said she is open to adoption and would love to experience motherhood, while also keeping open the possibility of having a biological child.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Coolie in 2025. She will next star in Train with Vijay Sethupathi and Aakasamlo Oka Tara with Dulquer Salmaan. She has also lent her voice to a song in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Varanasi follows Rudhra as Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The story moves across several timelines and continents and has been described as a globetrotting adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes.