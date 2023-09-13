scorecardresearch
Shruti Haasan rocks out to heavy metal while shedding weight, raises devil horns

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, apart from being a star in both Bollywood as well as the South industry, is also a big fan of rock music, and recently shared a clip of herself rocking out to heavy metal while shedding weight, calling it a great experience and raising the devil horns.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she actress was sporting a black sportswear and had no make-up on. With some metalcore playing in the background, the actress said in the clip: “Loosing hormonal weight, and bloating and all kinds of other s*** can be really challenging.”

Raising the devil horns she added: “But when you have some heavy metal playing, it feels so good, feels soooo good!”

While Shruti Haasan’s music background is no secret, her acting in so many acclaimed films ranging from ‘Luck’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Krack’, ‘Oh My Friend’, ‘Srimanthudu’ and ‘Premam’ among others has largely overshadowed her musical side.

The ‘Luck’ actress has never made her love of rock music any secret, having grown up listening to bands such as Nirvana, Creed, Linkin Park, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Motley Crue among many more.

Shruti also has her own alternative rock band The Extramentals; where she is the lead singer and has done various songs with them, including her big hit ‘Edge’, which currently is one of her better known songs.

The actress-singer, has also done playback singing in films such as ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ and ‘En Mana Vaanil’.

She also has posted various reels of herself singing out to various songs from many rock bands, ranging from Nickleback to Rush, while even showing her singing abilities, and even done some Tamil rock songs with other bands.

The actress is currently geared up to star in the Prabhas-led film ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’, which recently pushed its release date.

