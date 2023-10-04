Shruti Haasan's ‘The Eye’ selected for Greek International Film Festival

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan is gearing up for the release of her latest film, ‘The Eye’. While the film is yet to be released, it has already garnered itself a nod at the Greek International Film Festival as well as at the London Independent Film Festival. Shruti took to her social media to say that the film was something magical for her.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared the film’s poster and captioned her post: “‘The Eye’. Sometimes you get to be a part of something magical, emotional and truthful – this was that special movie for me – I can’t wait for all of you to see it.”

She added: “The Eye has been nominated for best director @daphneschmon and best dop @jameschegwyn at the Greek international film screenings – nominated for best film at the London independent film festival.”

The ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu’ actress also said that the film was not only geared towards meticulously detailed storytelling but was also geared towards environmental protection.

Detailing this, she wrote: “The eye was filmed in Corfu (a Greek island) and made with love and care for the environment as well , the entire cast and crew worked toward reducing the environmental and carbon impact using green shoots sustainability platform. Working with these incredible people has been pure love and magic.”

The ‘Yevadu’ actress also expressed her gratitude, saying that she was greatly honoured by the nominations at these two film festivals.

Taking to her X formerly Twitter , she put great emphasis on the film’s environmental protectionist point, adding: “This film was made with love and care not only with storytelling but for the environment as well. The cast and crew worked collectively to reduce environmental and carbon impact using green shoots sustainability platform.”

On the work front, she will be seen in the upcoming Prabhas-starrer action film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 22, 2023.

–IANS

anv/dan