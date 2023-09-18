scorecardresearch
Shruti Hassan loses cool as man follows her in Mumbai airport

Shruti Haasan had an ugly experience when a man  followed her and tried to come close to her after she returned to Mumbai from Dubai.

Actress Shruti Haasan had an ugly experience when a man  followed her and tried to come close to her after she returned to Mumbai from Dubai. The incident took place at Mumbai airport and was captured by paparazzi going by the name Instant Bollywood. Shruti could be seen getting irritated at the man as he walked along with her at the airport.

The actress, who is the daughter of star Kamal Haasan, looked stressed and later was seen getting angry at the man.

In the clip, Shruti was seen walking towards her car and kept turning back.

She then asked the camera people: “Who is he?”

She then tried to avoid an encounter with the person and walked in a different direction. However, in the end, the man was seen approaching Shruti, who got angry and then said: “I don’t know who you are, sir!”

Shruti was returning from Dubai after attending the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). On the work front, she will next be seen in ‘Salaar Part 1’.

