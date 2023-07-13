scorecardresearch
'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) After ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the “most challenging” journey of his career, ‘Chandu Champion’, an upcoming sports drama.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an all smiling picture with director Kabir Khan.

In the photo, Kartik can be seen sitting down on a treadmill, wearing a blue and black checkered sweater, black joggers, a white beanie cap and is pointing a finger up in the air.

Kabir is seen sitting next to him, donning a black t-shirt and blue pants, with a clapboard in his hand, wherein it’s written ‘Chandu Champion Take 1 Shot 1’. The director-actor duo can be seen smiling at each other.

Kartik wrote in the caption: “Shubhaarambh! And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins … with the captain @kabirkhankk” He also added the geo tag of ‘London, United Kingdom’.

His fans couldn’t stop gushing over this announcement, and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

They wrote: “Another Iconic one of your career too”; “Lets Go Sattu”; “Chandu will win everyone’s heart like Sattu did!”; “Congratulations Love”; “We know youll slayyy”; “Yayyy!!!!! All the best”; “@kartikaaryan as Sonu, Guddu, Chintu, Raghu, Bantu, Sattu & now Chandu … IK you’re gonna kill it as always, all the best champ, can’t wait to witness another blockbuster!!”; “The kind of scripts you are choosing are spectacular and unique in themselves … We are with you forever … Just shine on”.

Director Sameer Vidwans wrote, “Full power to you champ.”

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Chandu Champion’ will release on June 14, 2024.

–IANS

sp/svn

