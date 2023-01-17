scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

By News Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is known for her work in “Masaan” and crime drama series “Mirzapur”, has shared the reason behind using ‘battatawada’ as her social media username while also seeking to raise awareness about ‘Local Tourism’.

The actress, who earlier asked for snack recommendations from her followers, visited local eateries and followed the suggestions thrown in by her fans.

Sharing the reason and thought behind her Instagram handle, Shweta said: “Just the way a potato engulfs the taste of every dish that it is added in, I aim to engulf, I aim to embrace every character that comes my way and make it my own. ‘Battata’ is a quintessential part of our lives; with my craft, I want to be a ‘battata’ in my work, I want to exude that ease and naturalness.”

On playing diverse characters and its connection with ‘battatawada’, she added: “If a character doesn’t camouflage the plot of the story, will the content piece be consumed? Similarly, ‘battata’ just mixes up with anything and everything be it any dish, any cuisine! I feel happy when people address me by the names of my characters like Golu (Mirzapur universe), Shalu (Masaan). I feel that I could impact those people in a positive way. A ‘battata’ always brings happiness and that’s what I aim to do!”

Recently, Shweta also pioneered the wave of sustainable clothing which was highly appreciated and acknowledged by netizens as well as environmentalists.

On the work front, Shweta, has many releases lined up for 2023, including the most-awaited “Mirzapur 3” along with “Kanjoos Makkhichoos”, and a couple of other untitled projects. Also, Shweta shall soon begin shooting for the sequel of her 2022 hit show, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”, reprising her role of Shikha.

–IANS

aa/vd

Previous article
Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle
Next article
Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Brand will be 'all-electric' in future, says Harley-Davidson CEO

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

Technology

Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen

Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

News

NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

News

Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Technology

Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor

News

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US