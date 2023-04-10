Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) TV actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who essays the role of Nandini in the show ‘Maitree’, feels having siblings is like a blessing as they are best friends with whom one shares a bond of love and care, as they also tease and embarrass each other.

On Siblings Day, Bhaweeka spoke about her relationship with her brother Abhinav and she said that while staying apart, they make sure to connect through video calls or messages.

Bhaweeka said: “Having a sibling is indeed a blessing, and when at times your parents don’t get you, your sibling gets you. My brother Abhinav means the world to me, initially just like any other brother and sister we used to fight a lot, but now it is totally opposite. Now, we can’t live without each other, we have to connect via text or call when we can’t meet and have each other’s support.”

The actress has worked in TV shows such as ‘Swaran Ghar’, ‘Baalveer Returns’, ‘Humkadam’, and many more.

Bhaweeka added: “I remember when we were kids, we used to save each other from getting scolded by mom, so that we didn’t have to study.”

Lastly, she talked about her relationship with her co-actor Shrenu Parikh in the show and added that she is also like a sister to her. “In fact, Shrenu Parikh, my Maitree show co-actor, is indeed like a sister to me. I am very grateful to have them in my life.”

–IANS

