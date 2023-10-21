Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Indian Police Force' to release on Jan 19

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The makers of Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi starrer action-packed series ‘Indian Police Force’ on Saturday said that the show will be released on January 19, 2024.

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, the makers announced the premiere date of ‘Indian Police Force’, a seven-part series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit and Sushwanth Prakash, as a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers.

Promising to redefine the contours of action as a genre in the streaming space, the series will mark Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth in a refreshing cop avatar as lead. It also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Talking about the same, Rohit said: “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment.”

“I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers,” said the filmmaker.

The series pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Sharing the poster on social media, Siddharth wrote: “Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike!”

Shilpa captioned the poster as: “Jab siren bajega toh samjho crime ki band bajegi.. Aa gayi POLICE! Paying an ode to our Indian Police on #PoliceCommemorationDay, the show is a tribute to their valour, selfless service, unwavering commitment and fierce patriotism.”

‘Indian Police Force’ will premiere on January 19, 2024 on Prime Video.

