scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7

By News Bureau

Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7. A paparazzi took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of the duo leaving from Jaisalmer airport. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of a car and then helps Kiara to come out.

The two then walked towards the entrance of the airport as they greeted the fans and paparazzi waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the stars. The actor had his arm around Kiara as they walked together.

The new bride was seen wearing sindoor on her forehead and pink wedding bangles.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied-the-knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Previous article
Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot
Next article
Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

Technology

Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US