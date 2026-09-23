Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan gets U/A 16+ certificate

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan has completed its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate and has cleared the process without any cuts or modifications. According to the details mentioned in the censor certificate, the film has a runtime of 136.25 minutes. The Examining Committee did not ask the makers to make changes to the audio or video content of the film.

The certification process can sometimes involve changes requested by the CBFC before a film receives its certificate. These changes may include modifications to certain scenes or audio, changes to the way the title and credits are presented, or the addition of required messages and advertisements. In the case of The Vvaan, no such changes were requested by the Examining Committee. The film has therefore received its certificate in its submitted form, with the U/A 16+ classification.

The Vvaan is based around Indian folklore and fantasy and brings together elements of adventure, mystery and humour. The film is being developed as a commercial story set within a larger folklore based world. The makers have also expanded the world of the film through The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which introduces audiences to more of the folklore connected to the story and its universe. The film brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Arunabh Kumar has written the film, while Deepak Mishra has directed it. Manu Anand has served as the Director of Photography and Visual Director. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

With the CBFC certification now completed, The Vvaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The U/A 16+ certificate means the film is classified for viewing by audiences aged 16 and above, while viewers below that age would require adult guidance. The certification marks the completion of one of the key pre release processes for the film.